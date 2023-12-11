DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DMK Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56. DMK Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical stage neuro-biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical stage product candidate, DPI-125, which is indicated for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

