DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,205,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 3,822,357 shares.The stock last traded at $51.43 and had previously closed at $49.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

DocuSign Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -552.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

