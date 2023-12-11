Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.28.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $126.26. The stock had a trading volume of 610,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,782. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

