Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,337 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $125.31. 1,007,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

