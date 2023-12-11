Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.100-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.4 billion-$38.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.6 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.28.

NYSE:DG traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.28. 2,462,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $251.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 473.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

