Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.580-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.810-6.010 EPS.

DLTR traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $126.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,729. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.56.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

