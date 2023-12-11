Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.810-6.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5 billion-$30.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.8 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 2.580-2.780 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.