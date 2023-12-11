Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.280–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.8 million-$318.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.6 million. Domo also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.090–0.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Domo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of DOMO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 391,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,157. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $67,059.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 391,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,575.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 26.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 39.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

