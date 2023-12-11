Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0 million-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.3 million. Domo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.280–0.240 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Domo in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Domo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Domo stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Domo has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $19.09.

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $246,634.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $67,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 391,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,575.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James bought 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $246,634.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

