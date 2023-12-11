Donald Mcclymont Sells 150,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. 3,833,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,609. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. The company had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. Equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

