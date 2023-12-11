Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.140-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Trading Up 1.6 %

DCI traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.42. 350,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after buying an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,121,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,357,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.