DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

DouYu International Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of DOYU opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

