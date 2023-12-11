Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Down to $68.86

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.86, but opened at $66.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 171,790 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.