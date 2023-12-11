DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.540-6.830 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.57. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

