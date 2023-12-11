DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

NYSE DTE traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

