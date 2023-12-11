Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.0 million-$427.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.2 million.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.94.

NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 845,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

