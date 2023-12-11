Duckhorn Portfolio’s (NAPA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NAPA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.23. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $62,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

