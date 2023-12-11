Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.250–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$655.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.2 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Duluth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 157,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Duluth has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duluth by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duluth by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 1.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

