DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Major Shareholder Buys $2,031,638.40 in Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 239,580 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $2,031,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,799.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,348 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $85,577.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,837 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $14,879.70.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,126 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $33,296.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,983 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,941.96.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,315 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $156,644.65.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,612 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $12,960.48.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,794 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,816.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 600 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $4,662.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,514 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $41,796.12.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,592 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $19,491.84.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $119,000.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

