DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Lessened by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,275 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of DXC Technology worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 21.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,576,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 49.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DXC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 261,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,317. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXC

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.