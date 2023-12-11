Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Eric Cribbs Sells 700 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EXP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.32. 159,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.25 and a 52 week high of $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 125.6% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $2,942,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 304.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

