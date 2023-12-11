Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 20,659 Shares

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $208,242.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 931,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,394,529.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,600 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $455,544.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,885 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $257,038.05.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,002 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,019.60.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,772 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $213,801.04.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

CEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. 7,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

