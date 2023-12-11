EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SATS. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

SATS stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

