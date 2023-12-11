Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,058. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

