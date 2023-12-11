Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EW. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

NYSE EW traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $69.63. 1,558,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,690 shares of company stock worth $9,037,427. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

