Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.470-2.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,152. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,427. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,088.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,738 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $141,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,299,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,566,000 after acquiring an additional 259,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

