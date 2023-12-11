Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 2.470-2.530 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 38,738 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $141,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,299,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,566,000 after buying an additional 259,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

