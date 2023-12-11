Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.060-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Elastic also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.78.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $117.23. 1,533,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

