Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $319.0 million-$321.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.4 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.060-1.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.78.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $117.23. 1,533,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Elastic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

