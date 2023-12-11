Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.37

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.37 and last traded at C$22.28, with a volume of 206402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.00.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.38.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$333.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$324.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4361493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In other news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$157,479.39. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$182,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$157,479.39. Insiders have sold a total of 69,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,156 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.