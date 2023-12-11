Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Price Performance

NASDAQ EMBC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.64. 578,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Embecta has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 62.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 493.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 56.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 728.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

