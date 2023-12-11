Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.34

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 116260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $818.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $452.01 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter.

