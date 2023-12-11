Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,442,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,695,905 shares.The stock last traded at $23.53 and had previously closed at $24.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 83,328 shares of company stock worth $2,013,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

