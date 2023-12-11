Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Energizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.23. 435,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.