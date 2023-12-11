Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.600 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. 435,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,418. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

