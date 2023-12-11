Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $62.00 at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Enova International Price Performance

Enova International stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Enova International has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). Enova International had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $551.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $53,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

