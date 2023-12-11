Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 4.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 1,109,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,631,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Enovix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 129.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

