EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Purchases £9,691.11 in Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) insider Gareth Penny bought 74,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,691.11 ($12,240.89).
Gareth Penny also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 30th, Gareth Penny bought 62,500 shares of EnQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,631.05).
Shares of ENQ traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 13.35 ($0.17). 5,742,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,047. EnQuest PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 11.87 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.05 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.45. The stock has a market cap of £252.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.38.
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
