Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.79. Envista shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 176,358 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Get Envista alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Envista Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $68,000.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.