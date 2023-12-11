EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Cormark

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EQB from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.63.

Get EQB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQB

EQB Price Performance

EQB Company Profile

EQB traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,037. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$53.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$73.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.61.

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.