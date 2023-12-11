EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

EQB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.63.

Get EQB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQB

EQB Trading Up 0.9 %

About EQB

EQB stock traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$73.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. EQB has a 12 month low of C$53.86 and a 12 month high of C$84.79.

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.