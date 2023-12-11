EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$97.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close.
EQB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.63.
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
