Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Chairman David J. Neithercut Sells 25,000 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.16. 1,992,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

