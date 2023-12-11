ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at ESSA Pharma

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 23,259 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $133,274.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 784,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,494,634.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 744,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,561.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,853 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 296,302 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 291,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 202,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 626.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

