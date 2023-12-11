ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th.
NASDAQ EPIX opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.97.
In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 23,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $133,274.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,634.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 23,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $133,274.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,634.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 744,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,561.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
