ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.33

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 19367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,055,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000.
About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.