Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.69 and last traded at $82.54. 229,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,418,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock worth $2,819,717 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

