Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.480-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $447.0 million-$448.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.8 million. Everbridge also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.480-0.520 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.28. 335,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $915.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $115,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Everbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

