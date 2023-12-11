Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.0 million-$115.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.3 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.480-1.520 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.13.

EVBG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.28. 335,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,650. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $115,345. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

