Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -50.000–46.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -33.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Express also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. 28,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. Express has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $29.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Express by 88.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Express by 13,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

