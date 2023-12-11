Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 121,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 48,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.45. 6,366,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,159,576. The company has a market capitalization of $394.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

